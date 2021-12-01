Maupay’s overhead kick earns Brighton 1-1 draw at West Ham

LONDON (AP) — Neal Maupay scored with an overhead kick in the 89th minute to give Brighton a 1-1 draw at West Ham in the Premier League. Maupay converted his acrobatic finish from a cross by substitute Tariq Lamptey to leave West Ham waiting for a first Premier League win over the Brighton in nine attempts. The Hammers looked to have finally beaten their bogey team having taken the lead through Tomas Soucek’s fifth-minute header that he glanced in at the near post from Pablo Fornals’ corner. West Ham stayed in fourth place but hasn’t won any of its three league games. Brighton is winless in nine in the league.