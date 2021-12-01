Princeton women beat No. 22 FGCU behind Meyers’ late jumper

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Abby Meyers scored 18 points and her basket with 20 seconds left helped Princeton to a 58-55 road win against No. 22 Florida Gulf Coast. It was the Tigers’ first win against a ranked opponent since 1978. On FGCU’s last possession, Ellie Mitchell came up with a steal on the Eagles’ Trya Cox with six seconds left. After an immediate Princeton timeout, Maggie Connolly made 1-of-2 foul shots for the game’s final margin. FGCU couldn’t get off a final shot. Kierstan Bell scored 19 points and collared 12 rebounds for FGCU.