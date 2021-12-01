Rays, pitcher Kluber finalize $8 million, 1-year contract

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber and the Tampa Bay Rays have finalized an $8 million, one-year free-agent contract. The deal also includes an additional $5 million in incentives. The 35-year-old Kluber went through his third consecutive injury-impacted season in 2021, going 5-3 with a 3.83 ERA in 16 starts for the New York Yankees. The right-hander, who won the Cy Young Award with Cleveland in 2014 and 2017, threw a no-hitter with the Yankees at Texas last May 19 and then made one more start before missing three months with a shoulder injury.