Seahawks sign running back Adrian Peterson to practice squad

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Desperate for depth at running back, the Seattle Seahawks signed 36-year-old Adrian Peterson to their practice squad. There’s no guarantee Peterson will be added to Seattle’s active roster ahead of Sunday’s game against San Francisco, but with Chris Carson out for the season, and Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer missing last Monday’s game with injuries, the Seahawks opted to add the veteran to bolster their depth. Peterson appeared in three games earlier this season for Tennessee. Peterson started two games and had 27 carries for 82 yards and a 3.0-yard average per rushing attempt and one touchdown run. Peterson was released by the Titans on Nov. 23.