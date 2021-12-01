Tatum (26 pts, 16 reb) leads Celtics past 76ers, 88-87

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 26 points with a career-high 16 rebounds, shaking off a hard fourth-quarter fall to lead to lead the Boston Celtics to a 88-87 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Tatum scored 11 points in the fourth. Robert Williams III blocked Georges Niang’s shot at the buzzer to give the Celtics the victory. It was their first game this season against their longtime Eastern Conference rivals and former coach Doc Rivers. Joel Embiid had 18 rebounds for Philadelphia, adding 13 points on 3 for 17 shooting. Seth Curry had 17 points and Shake Milton came off the bench to score 16.