Zimmerman wins 2nd straight MLS Defender of the Year honor
By The Associated Press
Nashville’s Walker Zimmerman has won Major League Soccer’s Defender of the Year honor for the second straight season. Zimmerman is the third player overall and first in more than a decade to earn the MLS award in consecutive years. Nashville’s defense allowed less than a goal per game this season, tied for best in the league. The team has allowed opponents fewer than a goal a game in each of its first two seasons in MLS.
Comments