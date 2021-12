MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Colton Sandage scored 25 points as Western Illinois rolled past Central Michigan 97-70. Will Carius added 20 points for the Leathernecks, who have won four consecutive games. Western Illinois posted a season-high 17 3-pointers and scored a season-high 59 points in the first half. Cameron Healy had 24 points for the Chippewas, who have lost five games in a row.