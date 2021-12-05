Ticked-off Mosley says Jets not being respected by opponents

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — C.J. Mosley felt the disrespect when the Philadelphia Eagles didn’t shake hands at midfield during the pregame coin toss. The New York Jets linebacker saw it when Fletcher Cox laughed at Robert Saleh as the coach argued with officials about a call. The Jets lost 33-18 to the Eagles after allowing them to score on their first seven possessions. The Jets dropped to 3-9 in what will be an 11th straight season without a playoff appearance.