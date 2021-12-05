“Zero”-interested Liz Cambage to miss 2022 Women’s World Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — WNBA star Liz Cambage has been omitted from Australia preliminary squad for next year’s Women’s Basketball World Cup in Sydney after saying she has “zero” interest in playing again for the Opals. The 30-year-old Las Vegas Aces center announced her unavailability in a frank Instagram post and was not included among a squad of 24 players named by Basketball Australia. Cambage recently was disciplined by Basketball Australia over a verbal altercation with Nigeria players during a warm-up game for the Tokyo Olympics. She later withdrew from the Games, citing mental health issues.