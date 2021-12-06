AP source: Flyers fire Vigneault after 8 straight losses

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says the Philadelphia Flyers have fired coach Alain Vigneault following eight straight losses. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the firing hadn’t been announced. There was no immediate word on an interim coach. The Flyers’ latest loss was a 7-1 defeat by Tampa Bay on Sunday night that sealed Vigneault’s fate. After a promising first season in which Vigneault led them to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference in the NHL’s restart bubble last year, the Flyers have been one of NHL’s biggest flops this season.