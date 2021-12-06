Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:17 AM

Oregon’s Cristobal takes Miami coaching job after Diaz fired

KTVZ

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Mario Cristobal is leaving Oregon and headed back to Miami. The moves comes on the same day that Manny Diaz was fired as the Hurricanes football coach. Diaz went 7-5 this season and 21-15 in three seasons. His job security had been in question for some time and speculation ramped up three weeks ago when the Hurricanes dismissed athletic director Blake James — one of the people who hired Diaz in 2018. But Diaz kept working, even in recent days while the school was trying to pry Cristobal out of Oregon.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content