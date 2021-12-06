No. 10 Indiana tops Penn State 70-40 behind Cardaño-Hillary

By EVAN GERIKE

Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Nicole Cardaño-Hillary’s 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals lead No. 10 Indiana to a victory over Penn State in its opening Big Ten game. Forward Mackenzie Holmes led Indiana with 16 points and guard Ali Patberg added 15. The Hoosiers shot over 50% from the field and were 6-14 from 3-point range, while the Lady Lions shot 33.9% from the field and 2-16 from beyond the arc