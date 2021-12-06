Tennessee women back in top 10 of AP Top 25; SC still No. 1

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

Tennessee is back in the top 10 of the women’s AP Top 25 for the first time in nearly three years. The Lady Vols are No. 9. South Carolina remained a unanimous No. 1, with N.C. State, UConn, Stanford and Baylor rounding out the top five. Duke, LSU and Colorado all returned to the rankings this week for the first time in a few years. Oregon dropped out this week, ending a streak of 80 consecutive weeks in the poll.