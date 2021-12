RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Daniel Akin sank all six of his shots and scored 16 points and freshman Taran Armstrong pitched in with 11 points and 15 assists to power California Baptist to an 89-71 victory over North Dakota. Armstrong also had a team-high eight rebounds for the Lancers (8-1). Freshman Paul Bruns made four 3-pointers and scored 19 to pace the Fighting Hawks (3-7).