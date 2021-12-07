Mbappe, Messi power PSG to 4-1 win over Brugge in CL

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have both scored twice to lead Paris Saint-Germain past Brugge 4-1 in their final Champions League group game. PSG had already qualified for the knockout phase of Europe’s elite club tournament but did not sit back at the Parc des Princes. The Belgian champions were handed a fourth straight loss in the tournament and finished last in Group A behind Leipzig. Manchester City won the group ahead of PSG.