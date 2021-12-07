Mobley’s 23 points lead No. 16 USC over E. Kentucky 80-68

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Isaiah Mobley had a career-high 23 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 16 Southern California beat Eastern Kentucky 80-68. The Trojans improved to 9-0 overall, and they’re off to their best start since 2016-17 when they opened 14-0. Mobley hit a career-high five 3-pointers. Mobley hit a career-high five 3-pointers and his rebounds tied a career high. The Colonels dropped their fourth in a row and fell to 5-5 overall. They were led by Braxton Beverly with 16 points. The Colonels outscored USC 43-39 in the second half, when they hit five straight 3-pointers over the game’s closing minutes.