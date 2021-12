PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A.J. Reeves and Nate Watson scored 24 points apiece as Providence got past Vermont 68-58. Reeves sank 6 of 10 shots from 3-point range and added four assists for the Friars (9-1), who have won four straight and improved to 7-0 at home this season. Watson hit 10 of his 12 shots. Ben Shungu had 20 points for the Catamounts (6-4), who trailed 30-20 at halftime.