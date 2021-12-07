Strickland sparks Temple to 72-68 OT win over Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tai Strickland scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half and overtime, and Temple became the second straight American Athletic Conference foe to beat Vanderbilt, 72-68. Strickland made a steal and hit two free throws at the other end for a 67-65 lead with 1:16 left in overtime. Vanderbilt got an offensive rebound on its next possession and Jamaine Mann made 1 of 2 free throws. Damian Dunn sank a contested 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down to extend Temple’s lead to 70-66 at 20.5 After another offensive rebound for Vanderbilt, Mann scored to make it 70-68 with 12.7 left but Jeremiah Williams made two free throws for a four-point lead and Trey Thomas missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.