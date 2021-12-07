Substitute Haaland scores 2 as Dortmund routs Besiktas 5-0

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Second-half substitute Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund signed out of the Champions League with a 5-0 rout of Turkish team Beşiktaş in their final group game. Haaland needed only five minutes to score after coming on, meeting Nico Schulz’s cross with a thumping header past Ersin Destanoğlu in the 68th minute, He then followed up with another header to Mahmoud Dahoud’s corner to complete the scoring in the 81st. It brought the 21-year-old Norwegian’s overall Champions League tally to 23 goals in 19 appearances.