UConn’s Bueckers suffered fracture, may miss up to 2 months

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn star Paige Bueckers suffered a fracture just below her left knee and will be sidelined for up to two months. The reigning women’s college basketball player of the year was dribbling up the court with under 40 seconds left in Sunday’s victory over Notre Dame when she stumbled and had to be carried off the court. The school said an MRI and CT scan showed she suffered a tibial plateau fracture. It has a recovery time estimated at between six and eight weeks.