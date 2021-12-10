Augsburg beats Cologne 2-0 for first away win in Bundesliga

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Niklas Dorsch has scored late for struggling Augsburg to finish off Cologne 2-0 and claim its first win away from home in the Bundesliga this season. André Hahn grabbed the other goal as the visitors ended Cologne’s status as the only team unbeaten at home in the league. Dorsch sealed the win in the 88th with a brilliant strike from outside the penalty area inside the top left corner. It lifts Augsburg out of the relegation zone to 14th in the 18-team division ahead of the rest of the 15th round. Cologne remains ninth after its first defeat in five games.