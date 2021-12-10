Lens lets 2-goal lead slip and loses at Nantes 3-2 in France

NANTES, France (AP) — Moses Simon has scored late for Nantes to come from two goals down and beat Lens 3-2 in the French league. Randal Kolo Muani started Nantes’ second-half comeback with two goals as Lens again paid the price for conceding late goals. The northern team was on the verge of beating Paris Saint-Germain last weekend but conceded in injury time and drew 1-1. Lens also let leads slip to draw with Clermont and Angers in previous games. Its winless run stretches to five games going back to the 4-0 defeat at Brest.