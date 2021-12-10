Trent Jr. scores 24, Raptors beat struggling Knicks 90-87

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. scored 24 points, Fred VanVleet had 17 points and 11 assists, and the Toronto Raptors beat New York 90-87 for their 10th straight home meeting with the Knicks. Scottie Barnes had 12 points and a career-high 15 rebounds and Pascal Siakam had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Raptors. New York’s Obi Toppin scored a career-high 19 points and added 10 rebounds, Julius Randle had 13 points and 14 rebounds, and RJ Barrett scored 19.