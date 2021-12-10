Virginia names Clemson’s Tony Elliott as next football coach
By HANK KURZ Jr.
AP Sports Writer
Virginia has hired Tony Elliott as its next football coach. Elliott has been the offensive coordinator at Clemson for the past 11 seasons. Virginia athletic director Carla Williams made the announcement Friday. Elliott will be introduced at a news conference next week. The 42-year-old Elliott was the recipient of the prestigious Frank Broyles Award as the top college football assistant coach in 2017.
