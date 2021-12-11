Aho scores twice for Hurricanes in 3-1 victory over Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Sebastian Aho had two goals and an assist, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Saturday night for their fourth consecutive win. Nino Niederreiter also scored for the Hurricanes, who improved to 12-3-1 on the road, and Frederik Andersen made 22 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had the only goal for the Oilers, who have lost five straight after their hot start. Mikko Koskinen stopped 28 shots.