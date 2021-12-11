Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:44 PM

Aho scores twice for Hurricanes in 3-1 victory over Oilers

KTVZ

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Sebastian Aho had two goals and an assist, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Saturday night for their fourth consecutive win. Nino Niederreiter also scored for the Hurricanes, who improved to 12-3-1 on the road, and Frederik Andersen made 22 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had the only goal for the Oilers, who have lost five straight after their hot start. Mikko Koskinen stopped 28 shots.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content