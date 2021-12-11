English Premier League top 3 all win to intensify title race

By MATTIAS KAREN

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The English Premier League’s top three have kept up the furious pace of their title race by picking up hard-fought wins, although all three needed second-half penalties to do so. Manchester City maintained its one-point lead after Raheem Sterling’s 100th league goal secured a 1-0 home win over Wolverhampton in the early kickoff. Chasing duo Liverpool and Chelsea responded with slim victories of their own. Mohamed Salah’s penalty in the 67th minute secured a 1-0 win for Liverpool against Aston Villa. Chelsea’s Jorginho had to convert two spot kicks to beat Leeds 3-2.