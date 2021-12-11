Former Barcelona youth coach investigated for sexual abuse

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The man who directed Barcelona’s youth training academy until last week has been accused by over 60 former students at a public school where he also worked of alleged sexual abuse. Albert Benaiges is under investigation by Spanish authorities following the publication of the allegations in a Barcelona-based newspaper. He has denied wrongdoing. So far it seems none of Barcelona’s players have accused him of abuse. Benaiges worked at the youth academy from 1991-2011 and then returned last year. He stepped down last week. Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández had Benaiges as a youth coach. Xavi says he is ¨stunned¨ by the accusations.