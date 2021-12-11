Oshie, Kuznetsov score in shootout, Caps beat Sabres 3-2

By JONAH BRONSTEIN

Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov had shootout goals for the Washington Capitals in their 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. Martin Fehervary and Lars Eller scored in regulation, and Vitek Vanecek stopped 29 shots for the Capitals. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 40 saves for the Sabres. Vinnie Hinostroza and Will Butcher scored for Buffalo, which fell to 3-14-3 over the past 20 games.