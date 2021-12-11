Ronaldo gives Man United 1-0 win at last-placed Norwich

NORWICH, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s 13th goal of the season has helped Manchester United close in on the English Premier League’s top four after a hard-fought 1-0 win at last-placed Norwich. The Portugal international converted a penalty in the 75th minute to give Ralf Rangnick a second straight victory since taking over as interim manager. Norwich pressured United for much of the second half but goalkeeper David de Gea pulled off key saves to keep the game scoreless until Ronaldo earned the penalty when he was dragged down in the area. The win puts United in fifth place, level on points with fourth-placed West Ham which plays at Burnley on Sunday.