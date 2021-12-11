Stars goalie Bishop’s career ending over knee issue, GM says

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars goalie Ben Bishop’s career is over because of a degenerative condition in his right knee. General manager Jim Nill says Bishop took a conditioning assignment with the Texas Stars with the hope of returning to Dallas. The assignment ended after Bishop allowed eight goals in the 35-year-old’s only game. Bishop’s $29.5 million, six-year contract runs through the 2022-23 season. The last game for Bishop was during the 2020 playoff bubble in Canada.