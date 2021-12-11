Ullmark makes 40 saves, leads Bruins past Flames 4-2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Linus Ullmark made 40 saves and Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist as the Boston Bruins beat the Calgary Flames 4-2. Ullmark has given up two or fewer goals in each of his last five starts, winning four of those games. He improved to 7-5-0. Charlie McAvoy, Curtis Lazar, and Connor Clifton, with his first of the season, also scored for Boston. Matthew Tkachuk and Sean Monahan scored for Calgary, which is winless in four games. Rasmus Andersson had two assists. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves in the loss.