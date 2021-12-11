Wesley’s late shot lifts Notre Dame over No. 10 Kentucky

By ANTHONY ANDERSON

Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Freshman and hometown star Blake Wesley hit a go-ahead, pull-up jumper in the lane with 11.7 seconds left and Notre Dame beat No. 10 Kentucky 66-62. Wesley broke a 62-62 tie and Dane Goodwin added a dunk as time expired, prompting fans to storm the Purcell Pavilion court. The Irish scored the final five points in the closing 1:31. Notre Dame ended a three-game losing skid in its first matchup of the season against a ranked team and improved to 4-4. Oscar Tshiebwe scored 25 points for Kentucky, which had won seven in a row. The Wildcats are 7-2.Wesley and Goodwin scored 14 points each for the Irish, who erased a 53-48 deficit with an 11-1 spurt.