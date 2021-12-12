Brink scores career-high 25, No. 4 Stanford beats Pacific

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink scored a career-high 25 points to go with 11 rebounds and four blocked shots, and No. 4 Stanford ran away from Pacific 91-62. Lexie Hull added 16 points and three blocks for Stanford, which is 6-2. Hull had nine points during a 25-point third quarter for the Cardinal. Dynamic freshman guard Anaya James scored 18 points and Sam Ashby added 11 points for Pacific. The Tigers are 2-7.