Delaire hit 3 as time expires, Stanford beats Oregon 72-69

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jaiden Delaire scored 20 points, including a 3-pointer as time expired, Harrison Ingram had 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists and Stanford gave up a 14-point lead before the Cardinal beat Oregon 72-69. Michael O’Connell added a season-high 15 points for Stanford (5-3, 1-1 Pac-12), which snapped a three-game skid against the Ducks. Oregon’s Will Richardson hit a 3-pointer to make it 69-all with 1:06 to play. O’Connell and Richardson traded missed 3-point shots before Delaire hit the winner. Quincy Guerrier led Oregon with 18 points and nine rebounds.