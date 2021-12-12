Holmes, No. 10 Indiana roll past No. 20 Ohio State 86-66

By JACOB BENGE

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored a career-high 30 points and No. 10 Indiana beat No. 20 Ohio State 86-66 on Sunday night. The Hoosiers (8-2, 2-0 Big Ten) never trailed and pulled away in the second quarter, shooting 62.5% behind 11 points from Nicole Cardano-Hillary, who finished with 17 points. Grace Berger scored 21 points on 9 of 13 shooting. Overall, Indiana shot 58% from the field, with 56 points in the paint, while Ohio State was held to a season-worst 36.4%. Jacy Sheldon had 23 points for Ohio State (7-2, 1-1).