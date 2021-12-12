Skip to Content
Strong second half lifts UTEP over New Mexico 77-69

By GLEN ROSALES
Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Behind a 16-1 run over the first eight minutes of the second half, Texas-El Paso built a big lead en route to 77-69 win over New Mexico. Keonte Kennedy had 22 points and eight rebounds to lead UTEP, and Souley Boum added 26 points, including going 13-15 from the foul line. Although the Lobos immediately responded to that second-half run with an 11-1 surge of their own, the Miners tacked on a 9-0 spurt toward the end of the half to put the game out of reach. Javonté Johnson led New Mexico with 16 points and nine rebounds.

