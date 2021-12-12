Wilson has 2 TD passes as Seahawks beat Texans 33-13
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer
HOUSTON (AP) — Russell Wilson threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns and the Seattle Seahawks won consecutive games for the first time this season with a 33-13 victory over the Houston Texans. Seattle coach Pete Carroll earned his 150th regular-season win a week after the Seahawks (5-8) beat San Francisco 30-23. He did it in front of a sparse crowd that appeared to have more Seattle fans than Houston followers. Neon green shirts peppered the stands and chants of ‘Seahawks, Seahawks,’ echoed through the stadium throughout the game.
Comments