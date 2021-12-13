Boxing body pledges reform to win back Olympic spot for 2028

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The president of the newly renamed International Boxing Association says his sport will reform a judging system tainted by manipulation to regain its place on the program for the 2028 Olympics. Boxing, weightlifting and modern pentathlon were all left off the initial list of sports for the 2028 Los Angeles Games last week and were asked to make changes by the International Olympic Committee. IBA president Umar Kremlev says his association is already making progress on reforms to clean up the sport and is hopeful of being reinstated.