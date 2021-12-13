Ex-Oklahoma QB Rattler commits to South Carolina, Beamer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler says he’s going to South Carolina. Rattler posted on Twitter that he had committed to the Gamecocks, who are coached by ex-Sooners offensive assistant Shane Beamer. Rattler was among the top Heisman Trophy contenders when the season began, but lost the starting job and decided to leave after the season. Rattler threw for 1,483 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in nine games this season. Oklahoma tight end Austin Stogner also announced Monday he was transferring to South Carolina.