La Liga strugglers Cadiz and Granada draw 1-1

CADIZ, Spain (AP) — Cadiz and Granada have hardly improved their positions after drawing 1-1 in the Spanish league. Both southern clubs are struggling, and the seventh league draw for each maintained their status. Cadiz is still in the relegation spots and Granada is still only three points above the drop zone. Santiago Arzamendia scored the opener for Cadiz in the 32nd minute but was injured and replaced at halftime. Veteran forward Jorge Molina then spoiled Cadiz hopes of a third win in 17 matches when he equalized in the 88th after a corner.