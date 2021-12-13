Raptors use 70-point first half to rout Kings 124-101

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Chris Boucher matched his season high with 17 points, Yuta Watanabe had 12 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, and the Toronto Raptors used a 70-point first half to rout the Sacramento Kings 124-101. Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes each scored 16 points, Fred VanVleet had 12 and Gary Trent Jr. added 10 as Toronto made a season-most 53 field goals. De’Aaron Fox scored 29 points and Marvin Bagley III had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Kings, who went 0-3 on an Eastern Conference road trip that also included losses at Charlotte and Cleveland.