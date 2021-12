MISSOULA, Mont. — Josh Vazquez had 19 points off the bench to lead Montana to a 118-49 win over American Indian College, the Grizzlies’ seventh consecutive home victory. Kyle Owens had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Grizzlies. Montana posted season highs with 19 3-pointers, 62 total rebounds and 38 assists. Ryan Davis had 15 points for the Warriors.