West Indies wins toss, elects to field in T20 vs Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Virus-hit West Indies won the toss and elected to field in the first Twenty20 against formidable Pakistan on Monday. Three West Indies T20 players — left-arm fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell and allrounders Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers — were tested positive for coronavirus in Karachi and are self-isolating for 10 days. West Indies also miss their regular skipper Kieron Pollard, who was ruled out for the series due to hamstring injury, while another experienced allrounder Andre Russell is playing the Big Bash League in Australia.