Saint-Etienne confirms departure of coach Puel, hires Dupraz

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — Last-place French club Saint-Etienne has confirmed the departure of coach Claude Puel more than a week after suspending him. The 60-year-old Puel and Saint-Etienne “mutually agreed” to end his tenure as coach and general manager. Puel joined 10-time French champion Saint-Etienne in October 2019. Puel’s previous stops included Leicester and Southampton in the Premier League, and Nice, Lyon, Lille and Monaco in France. The club hired Pascal Dupraz as his replacement. Dupraz’s coaching contract runs through the end of the season. In 2017 he helped Toulouse avoid relegation as a late-season hire.