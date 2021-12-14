Saquon Barkley supports Joe Judge, wants to stay in New York

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

Saquon Barkley wants to be there when the New York Giants get back on a winning track. The 24-year-old running back has seen plenty of losses since the Giants drafted him No. 2 overall in 2018, but he doesn’t want to go anywhere else despite speculation about his future in New York. Barkley told The Associated Press on Tuesday he wants to finish his career with the Giants and he believes coach Joe Judge has the team headed in the right direction. The Giants are 4-9 and have clinched their fifth straight losing season.