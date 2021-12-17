Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:01 PM

Carter scores OT winner as Penguins top Subban, Sabres 3-2

By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jeff Carter redirected a centering pass from Kris Letang between the legs of Malcom Subban 2:53 into overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 3-2 win over Buffalo. Pittsburgh extended its winning streak to a season-high six games by relying on the NHL’s top penalty-killing unit at the start of overtime after Carter drew a penalty for tripping with just 5 seconds left in regulation. Carter atoned by deftly slipping the puck past Subban to send his teammates spilling over the bench in celebration.

