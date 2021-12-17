Locksley views bowl as ‘first step’ for Maryland

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland coach Michael Locksley views reaching a bowl as the first step in building a football program. The Terrapins took that step by notching exactly the six wins they needed to become bowl eligible. Now they prepare to face Virginia Tech in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29. After winning its first four games of the season, Maryland took its lumps against the Big Ten’s top teams, but a 40-16 win at Rutgers brought the Terps to 6-6.