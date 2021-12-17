Mucius beats buzzer, Wake Forest edges Charlotte 82-79

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Mucius hit the winning 3-pointer with time running out and Wake Forest defeated Charlotte 82-79 in the Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout. On the decisive play, Alondes Williams drove the left side of the lane, drew a double-team, then passed over the top of the defense to Mucius who hit the 3-pointer from the right side. Time ran out as the ball was going through the net. Williams scored 34 points and had eight rebounds and seven assists. Wake Forest led by 19 late in the first half and never trailed. There was one tie when Charlotte’s Clyde Trapp hit a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left. The Demon Deacons then called time out and let the clock run down for Williams to make a play.