Nets bringing back Kyrie Irving to play in road games

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving will rejoin the Brooklyn Nets to play in road games. The Nets decided Friday their point guard would practice with them and play road games, even though he remains unable to play at home because he doesn’t meet New York City’s vaccine mandate. The Nets originally decided Irving wouldn’t play with them at all until he could play in all games. But worried about the heavy workload on Kevin Durant and short-handed with seven players unavailable because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the Nets need the help.