Burton’s buzzer-beater lifts Pitt over St. John’s 59-57

DENIS P. GORMAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Jamarius Burton’s runner with 0.4 seconds left lifted Pittsburgh over St. John’s 59-57 in the showcase game of the Gotham Classic. After St. John’s had tied the game on two Dylan Addae-Wusu free throws, Burton took the inbounds pass and stormed down the court before lifting the game-winning shot from the left side. Burton led all scorers with 20 points. Mouhamadou Gueye added 15 for Pitt. Despite having three players finish in double-figure scoring, St. John’s had its three-game winning streak snapped. Addae-Wusu led the Red Storm with 12. Posh Alexander added 11, and Joel Soriano had 10 points.